Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Cowen

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.06.
Nikola Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. Nikola has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $15.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 106.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
