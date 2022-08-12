Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Posts Earnings Results

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Nomad Foods updated its FY22 guidance to 1.65-1.71 EPS.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 6.1 %

NOMD stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $28.92.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 57.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 139,391.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

