Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Up 0.2 %

NRILY stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

