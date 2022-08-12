Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Nomura Research Institute Stock Up 0.2 %
NRILY stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Nomura Research Institute Company Profile
