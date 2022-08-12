Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.50. 242,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average of $218.82. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.