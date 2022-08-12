Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $260.21 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

