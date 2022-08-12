Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

NYSE NSC opened at $260.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.23. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

