NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NORMA Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NOEJ stock opened at €18.18 ($18.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.95. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €16.51 ($16.85) and a twelve month high of €45.48 ($46.41). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.24.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

