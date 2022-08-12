Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $429.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.30. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.