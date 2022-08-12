Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $166.72 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.30.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

