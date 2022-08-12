Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $225.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.04. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

