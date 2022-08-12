Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

