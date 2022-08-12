Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

BIIB stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

