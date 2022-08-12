Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $455.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.75.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

