Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.