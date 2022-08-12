Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

