Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,067 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,563 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

