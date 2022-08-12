Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 485 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.0 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $315.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.80.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

