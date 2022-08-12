Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,718,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,345,000 after buying an additional 211,300 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.