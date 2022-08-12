Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 38,514 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $89.43 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

