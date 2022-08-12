Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,829 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.05% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,477,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average of $169.97.

