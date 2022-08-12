Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $23.09 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 790,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85.

