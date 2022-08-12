Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

TGT opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.70. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.