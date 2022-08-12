Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,270,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,987,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,201,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after buying an additional 295,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,747,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

