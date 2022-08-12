Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 26,294 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,294 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $20,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $276.25 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.06 and its 200 day moving average is $272.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

