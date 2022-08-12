Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 8,998 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after buying an additional 301,690 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

