Norwood Investment Partners LP Has $17.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises about 10.5% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $17,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ferguson Stock Down 1.2 %
FERG stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.56. 3,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
Featured Articles
