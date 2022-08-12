NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,514 shares during the period. NOV accounts for about 3.3% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of NOV worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $53,249,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,985 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NOV by 285.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,243,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,637 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of NOV by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,892,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,670 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NOV by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,090,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 862,214 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Barclays increased their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 34,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

