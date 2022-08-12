Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Benchmark

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.40.

Nova Price Performance

Nova stock opened at $105.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. Nova has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

