NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE:NBY opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
