Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.96 to $3.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. Novanta’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novanta by 32.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

