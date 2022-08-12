Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $4,792,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

