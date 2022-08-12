Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Cowen

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.00.

Novavax Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 2,530.12%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $65,066,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $9,839,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $18,549,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

