Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Cowen

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 2,530.12%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $65,066,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $9,839,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $18,549,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.