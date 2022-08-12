Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NVOS opened at $1.84 on Friday. Novo Integrated Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Novo Integrated Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Novo Integrated Sciences worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

