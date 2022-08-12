Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Up 1.3 %

NVEI opened at $36.10 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 70.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVEI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.