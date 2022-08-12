Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading Up 0.8%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Nuvera Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

