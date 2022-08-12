NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells $1,947,724.47 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVR alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40.

On Thursday, July 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79.

NVR Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $66.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,454.69. 1,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,231.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,517.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $82.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.