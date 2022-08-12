Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. First American Financial accounts for 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,969 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,500. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

