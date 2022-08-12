Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after buying an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,083,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,204 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.96. 8,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,801. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

