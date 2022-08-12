Oak Thistle LLC Buys 9,585 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 273.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 153,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

