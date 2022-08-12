Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.10 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.17. The stock had a trading volume of 806,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.