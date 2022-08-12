Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 85.4% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. 30,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,073. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.