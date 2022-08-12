Oak Thistle LLC Invests $729,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after buying an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,826,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,228,000 after buying an additional 162,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after buying an additional 577,075 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 104,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,672,083 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

