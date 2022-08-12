Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5,746.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 64,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,866 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.22.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,116. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $487.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

