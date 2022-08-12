Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Stock Up 1.1 %

UDR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. 30,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,228. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

