Oak Thistle LLC Raises Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,761,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 219,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.02. 44,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

