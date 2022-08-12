Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timken by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Timken by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Timken by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,286. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

