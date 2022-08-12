Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $500.35 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0995 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $500.35 million and $47.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

