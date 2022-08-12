Ocean Protocol Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $136.84 million and approximately $21.66 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

