Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Roberto Marco Sella Purchases 140,359 Shares

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 140,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 1.68 per share, with a total value of 235,803.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,378,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,315,218.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 500,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 1.69 per share, with a total value of 845,000.00.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

OPAD traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 1.69. 1,548,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,446. The company has a market cap of $414.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.99. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a one year low of 1.62 and a one year high of 20.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.72.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

