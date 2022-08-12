OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 1,438 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 145.2% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $39.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

